HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The ultra-conservative Pennsylvania Freedom Caucus is pushing for school and community libraries to sever ties with the American Library Association following the election of president Emily Drabinski, a self-described Marxist.

“This is about who’s leading your association,” Republican Representative and PA Freedom Caucus Member Dawn Keefer said. “You know that’s her vision, her ideology, that’s her leanings and tendencies.”

Keefer called the move a “slap in the face,” and said she fears Drabinski, who is also openly gay, could allow her personal view as a Marxist to translate to the content the American Library Association recommends to schools.

“It’s absolutely dangerous and it’s a slippery slope,” Democratic Analyst Danielle Gross said. “It’s very ironic that a group that calls themselves the Freedom Caucus is seeking to restrict the freedoms of Americans.”

The calls come amid a larger effort to take certain books — like “Push” and “Gender Queer” — out of schools. It’s an effort, in part, being led by the caucus.

“If they’re gonna argue to keep this content in the library because they think it’s a book ban, then they knowingly are corrupting minors and they should be prosecuted,” Republican Representative Barb Gleim said.

Gross argued the Republican efforts are part of a larger agenda to ban books.

“This is part of an astroturf effort to literally wipe out every mention of folks who are part of the LGBTQIA community,” Gross said. “This is something where we have to stand up and say, ‘this is ridiculous, you are a joke, this is not what America stands for.'”