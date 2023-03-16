CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Carlisle announced earlier today that it will be holding public outreach meetings for its residents, to help create the Borough’s new strategic plan.

According to the Borough, back in August 2022 they contracted a planning consultant named Raftelis, which was originally founded in Charlette, North Carolina back in 1993. The purpose of contracting this firm was to help create a community-informed strategic planning process.

This strategic plan will layout the goals, visions, values, and long-term mission of the Borough of Carlisle to help guide their activities for the next several years.

In the Fall, Raftelis began working directly with the Borough of Carlisle’s Council, management and staff. Employees of the Borough had the opportunity to then fill out a confidential survey to highlight the strengths, weaknesses, opprintunities, and threats to the Borough – the survey was also to gain input on potential missions and values for the Borough of Carlisle moving forward.

The Information from the survey was then summarized and presented to the Council during a March 11, 2023 planning session. The next step for in the process is for the Borough to hear from its residents, during three separate public outreach sessions:

Wednesday, March 22, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. // Stuart Community Center, 415 Franklin Street

Thursday, March 23, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. // Stuart Community Center, 415 Franklin Street

Thursday, March 23, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. // Bosler Memorial Library, 158 West High Street

If residents are unable to attend the meetings, then they are encouraged to share their thoughts on the Borough engagement platform, called Engage Carlisle – starting on Friday, March 24, residents will be able to complete a survey on this platform.

“This first ever strategic plan for Carlisle will be a guiding document for our community.

Whether at the in-person sessions or online, our fellow residents’ input is vital because it will help form the building blocks of the future of our borough,” Mayor Sean Shultz said.