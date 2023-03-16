HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Borough of Hanover is fielding over a dozen daily calls from utility customers who claim they have not received their bills.

The customers, who use the borough’s water service, are calling from Penn Township and various locations in Adams County. According to the Borough’s Administrative Office, complaints of late mail began in December but increased dramatically at the beginning of March.

Bills are supposed to arrive to consumer households by the 10th of each month.

Despite the delay, the Borough said customers are still required to pay their utility bill on time, due on the 20th of each month.

“[Customers] can go onto the website and it will walk them through the different data they can put in to figure out what [their] amount due is,” Valerie Meyers, the Administrative Assistant to the Hanover Borough Manager, said. “If they’re not paid within 30 days, we send them a notice.”

Customers are also able to pay their bills at the Borough Administrative Office, which is located on Frederick Street in Hanover.

The Borough of Hanover said it’s unclear what’s causing the delay; they deliver the utility bills to the post office at the beginning of each month. They reached out to the USPS on Wednesday but have not heard back.

ABC 27 News also reached out to the USPS and received the following statement:

“The Postal Service recognizes timely and accurate deliveries are paramount to our customers and we remain committed to providing the service they expect. We are investigating this matter.” Mark Lawrence, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist

The USPS also said it welcomes customers to call 1-800-ASK-USPS with any concerns.