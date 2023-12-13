GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The former site of the long-time Boyd’s Bear County Barn in Gettysburg will soon be reopening as a newly renovated restaurant and resort.

The new Farmhouse Restaurant and Barn Resort is owned and operated by Gettysburg native Brian Smith, who first purchased the Boyd’s Bear County Barn property, located at 75 Cunningham Road, back in August of 2021.

According to their website, the new restaurant and resort is situated on a 130-acre parcel and is currently being renovated to become a “family-friendly tourism and recreation space”, which will eventually feature dining, lodging, entertainment, an event space, an arcade, and much more.

The Farmhouse Restaurant is the first piece of The Barn Resort that will open to the public, and it is slated to make its debut in the Spring of 2024. In addition to the restaurant’s spring opening, the new Cellar 75 hotel bar will also be opening its doors.

According to Smith, the restaurant will be over 15,000 square feet in size and will be capable of seating about 350 guests on the inside, 50 guests at the bar, and an additional 75 to 100 guests on the outside.

Upon its opening, the restaurant’s kitchen will be headed by Executive Chef Matt Jacobs, who will be creating a traditional American menu that will be served buffet-style.

“This landmark property is beloved by the Gettysburg community and I am so excited to see it brought back to life with new purpose and potential,“ Smith said. “The Barn Resort will be a space where so many memories will be made over the years and where the community can come together to enjoy the unique experiences this region has to offer.”

Once The Farmhouse Restaurant is opened, its hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Smith, The Barn Resort itself will still be under construction once the restaurant opens up. An exact completion date has not yet been released, but the resort is expected to open in the following months after The Farmhouse Restaurant makes its debut.

Over the next year and a half, Smith says that he expects to create over 150 jobs.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.