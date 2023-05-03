HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania native Bradley Cooper will be headlining the 39th annual PA Chamber Dinner.

The dinner, which is titled “Celebration of Pennsylvania,” will be held on Monday, October 2 at the Hershey Lodge. It will feature a fireside chat with Cooper, who was born and raised outside of Philadelphia.

“As the Pennsylvania Chamber strives to showcase what sets our state apart and attract top talent to market the Commonwealth, Bradley Cooper stands out as one of the most well-known and respected Pennsylvanians and entertainers in the world. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to chat with him about his ongoing connections to his home state, his incredible film career and lessons in leadership, his love for PA sports teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, and how we can all work together to elevate Pennsylvania on the national and global stage,” PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein said.

Cooper has been heard as the voice of Rocket Raccoon and was featured in many movies such as The Hangover Trilogy by Todd Phillips, Wedding Crashers, Limitless, and Nightmare Alley. Cooper made his directorial debut with the Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born.

After a conversation with Cooper, the program will have a musical performance by another Pennsylvania native – award-winning and multi-platinum recording artist Gabby Barrett, who was born and raised in the Pittsburgh area.