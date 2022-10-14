CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022.

The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:

The Spoons Café will no longer be relocating to the open unit on 333 B Street – the former location of South Side Deli. This available unit includes a ventilation/ hood system is available to lease.

Renovations on the apartments at 159 S. Hanover Street are underway. The first floors were set up as office spaces and are available for lease – referrals for the space were given to a trade school, as well as an escape room business.

A dance studio can now be found at 57 W. Pomfret Street in the front first floor unit. The first floor rear unit is available to lease and the second-floor rooms are available to rent.

A new store called Comics & Cool Stuff opened up on October 7, in the same building as Leo’s Ice Cream at 820 W. High Street. The new shop is open from noon until 8pm, Wednesday-Friday.

The soft opening for a new restaurant called Grandma Stamm’s, located on 44 E. High Street, took place on October 13.

A buyer and an agent’s negotiations continue for the sale of the former property for Camelia’s Sin Tea Parlor & Gift Shop, located at 36 W. Pomfret Street.

The street view façade grant was approved by the council for renovations to take place for a restaurant located on 10 N. Pitt Street.

A grand opening event was help on September 10 for a full-service men and women salon called Boundless Beauty, located on 37 W. High Street.

A streetview façade grant and a contractor bid were both approved for Prime Cut Hair Design, located on 21 E. High Street.

Carlisle Artist’s Market, located on 164 N. Hanover Street opened on August 20 in the three story mall/ warehouse building. There is still available real-estate for sale at the now reduced price of $1,850,000.

The construction of the new Taco Bell on 401 E. High Street is finally complete, with only the finishing touches left. A lot of promotion has been done for the hiring of employees – the project as a whole is 6 weeks behind schedule.

Back Porch Brewing on 133 North Hanover Street updated its store front with much larger windows than previously and is set to open between November – December.

Dough & Arrows Gourmet Ice Cream & Cookie Dough opened up in September of 2021, and the owners now officially own the property located on 105 N. Hanover Street.

Feathers in the Nest, located at 61 W. Chapel Avenue has closed its doors. The owner, will continue to sell her products at Stand Alone Furniture in Mount Holly Springs. The two story unit is available to lease through Front Porch Investments.

Yoga Simply Well, will no longer be located at 28 S. Pitt Street, instead they have moved to Penrose Place. The new location will include a studio, but no retail area.

The Neato Burrito at The Point Plaza has closed. The unit is now available to lease and it includes a hood/ ventilation system.

Equity Now, a financial services business specializing in direct mortgage loans is located on 52 E. High Street, suite 101.

There have been exterior improvements made to the Downtown Counseling Center on 155 S. Hanover Street.

A new 7 Eleven is set to open its doors in spring 2023. The station will have gas pumps as well as electric vehicle charging stations available.

Yak n Yeti, located at 49 W. High Street has opened its doors back up after being closed for several months.

For more information contact Rebecca Yearick, the Community & Business Development manager and communications manager at ryearick@cchra.com