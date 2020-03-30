Breaking: Lebanon VA clinics operating on “limited service” status

Harrisburg, Pa, (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf today released a statement on his commitment to ensuring all Pennsylvanians receive fair and equitable access to lifesaving health care during the COVID-19 pandemic. His full statement is here:

“Pennsylvania’s standards of care – in times of crisis and not – are based on an ethical allocation framework, meaning care is provided equitably across all populations without regard to patient age, race, gender, creed, color, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, ethnicity, religion, or socioeconomic status. We follow the provisions set forth in the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA) and advise any Pennsylvanian who feels they or a loved one have been discriminated against in any way to contact the PHRC.