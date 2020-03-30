Breaking: Lebanon VA clinics operating on “limited service” status

Lebanon County, Pa.- The update below was emailed to veterans this morning.
|“Dear Veteran:
Effective March 31, 2020, all Lebanon VA Medical Center outpatient clinics will be adjusting services temporarily to protect you and our staff against the spread of COVID-19.
This change in service level includes the Primary Care Clinics at the Lebanon campus and all services at the Berks, Cumberland, Lancaster, Schuylkill and York VA Community Clinic locations. All scheduled outpatient clinic visits will be conducted via a telephone or video visit or rescheduled as appropriate. Walk-in appointments at VA Community Clinics will not be provided as the building entrances will be secured. Labs will only be drawn at the main Lebanon campus. “
Since March 18 the Lebanon Va Medical Center has had five Veterans who have tested positive for COVID-19. Four were discharged for home isolation and self-care. The other Veteran is being cared for in respiratory isolation.
The Lebanon VA has clinics in Berks County, Cumberland County , Lancaster County , Schuylkill County, and York County.
The Lebanon Va has reported 5 positive cases of COVID-19 since March 18 . According to the Lebanon VA, four of the veterans were discharged for self isolation and self care. The other Veteran is being cared for in respiratory isolation.