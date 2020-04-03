Breezy again today with increasing clouds, staying mainly cloudy for the weekend

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Stray Shower, Breezy. Hi 55. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 42. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Less Breezy. Hi 58.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 64.

A coastal low wobbling offshore brought us gusty winds yesterday and will also impact our region today in a different way. Although the day may start out with some sun, clouds will quickly increase as the low start to meander close to the coast. A few light showers are also possible at times today, but the rain won’t amount to much. It will still be breezy with the low so close as well. The clouds and breeze will add a chill to the air despite seasonable temperatures in the mid-50s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

This weekend will feature a warm-up and mainly dry conditions. Tomorrow will have stubborn clouds with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday will be slightly milder with a chance for a few light showers. Most backyards will stay dry though as the system moving through is starved of any decent moisture. Looking ahead, all signs point to a warming trend next week with high temperatures well into the 60s. Just what we need during this stay at home time — some nice weather to try and get outside once in a while. Chances for rain will be limited over the next 7 days, with no significant rain in the forecast. A few light showers are possible during the middle of next week, but no washouts coming.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara