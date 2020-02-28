Breezy and chilly to start the weekend, warmer to kick off March on Sunday

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lo 28. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 36. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Cold air rushed in yesterday with some high winds behind Wednesday night’s storm. The cold air hangs around today and into the weekend, with a few flurries or snow showers possible at times mainly over the mountains. Most backyards won’t see much activity. Highs Friday and Saturday will only make it to the 30s with lows stuck in the low 20s. It will be a chilly and breezy end to February.

Sunday will be milder and pleasant to end the weekend and kick off the new month! It looks like we warm up again quickly heading into early next week with more showery periods ahead too. Warm and wet has been the pattern recently and it doesn’t look to change just because we are flipping the calendar! High temperatures will be in the 60s again by next Wednesday!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara