Breezy and cooler today but still seasonable

TODAY: Passing Clouds, Cooler and Seasonable. Breezy. Hi 48.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler. Lo 30. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant! Hi 52. Winds: Light.

We set a record high yesterday, and in fact we shattered it with temperatures soaring into the upper 60s ahead of the cold front! The front ushered in the wind we advertised last night, with gusts at times exceeding 40 mph. The wind has settled a touch this morning, but we’re still seeing some elevated gusts and that will continue at times throughout the day today. It will be much cooler than yesterday but not far from our normal high of 44 degrees.

The first half of the new work week looks stellar with lots of sunshine Monday and Tuesday and temperatures climbing back into the low 50s. A warm front will slide through Wednesday, bringing an increase in clouds and perhaps a stray shower but more importantly, much warmer air for Thursday. Much like yesterday, temperatures will likely soar into the low to mid 60s. A few showers will move in Thursday night with the next cold front, but we’ll still be above average Friday.

We start to transition toward cooler weather next weekend, especially by Sunday. There’s a signal for some rain showers with a stronger push of cooler air Saturday, but at this point it’s tough to say exactly when and how much. Either way, enjoy the mild days this week while you can!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo