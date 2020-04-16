Breezy day ahead, rain develops Friday afternoon

TODAY: Stray Showers, Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold, Patchy Frost. Lo 32.

FRIDAY: Rain Developing After Lunch. Hi 48.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air came in overnight from a weak disturbance that brought some light showers and even some light snow to parts of Pennsylvania. There will be some locations today that fail to reach 50° as winds stay breezy at 10-15 mph out of the northwest. It will be a chilly April afternoon! There could be a stray shower today thanks to instability aloft, but most backyards will stay dry. Rain showers will return again by tomorrow afternoon, with most of the rain exiting before sunrise Saturday. Tomorrow will also be chilly with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds will linger early Saturday before the second half of the day features some sun. Highs will be in the lower 50s. It is also likely to be breezy again as Friday storm exits.

Sunday looks nicer with highs returning to the 60s. One key — the weekend looks dry! Temperatures look to stay near 60° into next week with very little rain in the forecast after Friday. More days to get outside and take walks to burn off that cabin fever!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara