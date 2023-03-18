TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Colder & Turning Windy. Lo 25. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold & Windy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts To 30 mph.

A cold front went through the area last night, ushering in breezy conditions and cooler air today. Still, temperatures will be seasonable and in fact, numbers are still above normal this morning. Look for highs near 50 today with sunshine to start followed by more afternoon clouds.

A secondary cold front will cross tonight, bringing with it snow showers and possible squalls west of the region. Some flurries or light snow showers could reach our western counties but most of the activity would be limited to the higher elevations. The bigger story will be the chill to follow with temperatures dropping into the 20s tonight. Winds will also become stronger with gusts in excess of 30 mph overnight…allowing wind chills to tumble into the teens by first thing Sunday morning. Highs Sunday won’t make it to 40 in most spots…with the wind chills in the 20s most of the day. Bundle up!

Spring officially arrives Monday and boy it will feel like it most of next week. Several days with highs in the upper 50s to near 60, along with abundant sunshine. The mornings will still be cold through Tuesday but lows will rebound too eventually. Some rain will arrive toward late week, but with it will also come the mildest days with highs in the low 60s Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo