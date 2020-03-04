Breezy today with evening showers again

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Showers 5-10pm. Hi 56. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers End, Clearing & Colder. Lo 33. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 51.

Behind yesterday’s gusty showers and t-storms, today features lots of sunshine and a breezy northwest wind to start. Clouds gradually increase in the afternoon with a few showers developing during the evening from a secondary cold front. The best chance for showers will be between 5-10pm this evening. After that front exits, tonight will turn clear and chilly with lows dropping down into the lower 30s.

Mild and mainly sunny weather continues for tomorrow. It could be one of the nicest days this week! Friday will bring rain and snow showers (in the elevations) thanks to an upper-level low swinging through. Highs will be near 50 on both days.

At this point, the weekend is looking fantastic! Saturday will remain seasonable with mild air returning Sunday as highs approach 60 degrees! Both days will feature wall-to-wall sunshine! Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead Saturday night too as we Spring Forward!

-Meteorologists Brett Thackara