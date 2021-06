YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- A 34-year-old man was the latest of six homicides out of York City this year and comes just one day after a Stop the Violence rally at Renaissance Park, less than 1.5 miles away.

The York City Police Department says they responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. Sunday, June 6 in the area of S. Belvidere Ave and Salem Ave where a 34-year-old was found with injuries.