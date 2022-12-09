HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge inspection is set to take place next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge.

The inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bride from Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15. The right land will be closed from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PennDOT reminds drivers to stay alert for the operations, obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.