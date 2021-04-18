Brighter and milder today with light winds

TODAY: A mix of clouds and sun, seasonable. High 64. Winds: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a stray evening shower. Low 43. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Milder, Fewer Clouds. High 67.

Yesterday’s highs were kept in the 50s for most thanks to widespread cloud cover and a northwest breeze. It is cool out there again this morning with temperatures in the 40s, but a nice bounce back is expected this afternoon as we see more sunshine vs. yesterday. There will be scattered afternoon clouds, but overall we’ll call in partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the mid 60s. Enjoy it!

A stray shower is possible this evening and into the early overnight as a weak disturbance passes overhead. Most will stay dry however and any light rain would be brief. With dry air and some clearing taking place, we’ll drop back into the low 40s for Monday morning.

The early work week will continue the moderating trend as our flow turns more out of the south and west. This means the return of above average temps with 70 degrees at play Tuesday. However, a potent cold front will then cross Wednesday, bringing scattered rain showers with it, but more noticeably, much cooler air to end next week. Highs Thursday will only reach the mid-50s and overnight lows will drop into the 30s. It will turn windy as well making it feel even colder, but at this point frost is not a concern given the elevated winds. Some lake enhanced snow showers will be possible across western and northwest PA. We do moderate back toward seasonable highs next weekend but showers will be possible by late Saturday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo