Brisk and breezy today, rain returns tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Stray Shower. Lo 36. Winds: N 5-10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain Develops After Lunch. Hi 58.

Despite the breezy conditions that persisted overnight, temperatures have indeed tumbled into the lower 30s this morning. The Freeze Warning was certainly warranted as the growing season has been well underway here in Central PA since April began. The wind is both preventing frost from forming, but also adding a chill to the air early today. Wind chills are in the 20s for some backyards! It won’t warm up much either despite lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be around 15 degrees below the normal high for late April and will struggle to make it to 50° this afternoon. It will stay breezy too adding to the chill in the late April air throughout the day.

Temperatures will rebound slightly by the end of the week with highs near 60° each day through the weekend. The weather does look to turn unsettled again, however, with a steady rain arriving tomorrow afternoon into Friday morning. Models are projecting around 0.75″ of rain for late tomorrow. Additional showers will develop by late-day Saturday as a slow-moving trough rushes into the Northeast. This will keep unsettled and cooler than average weather going right through next week. Today may be the last full day of sunshine we will see for some time. Enjoy it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara