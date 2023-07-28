HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It has been nearly three weeks since Broad Street Market’s brick building caught on fire forcing almost two dozen vendors out.

Now, city leaders are moving forward with short-term plans to build a temporary location just across from the stone building.

They hope to have the temporary location ready in about a month and today is the deadline for vendors to request a spot.

Since the fire, business owners who had stalls in the brick building have been setting up tents on the Broad Street Market’s plaza, but the city says the new space will have running water, heat, and air conditioning.

This will allow it to be used year-round.

Some vendors told abc27 that they are excited to see what the new space has to offer. The owners of Goblin Alchemy have already requested a space.

“We were happy. We want to be here because everybody here has welcomed us in the community, so we’re showing our support by letting everybody know we’re here,” Margaret Heaslet, whose son owns Goblin Alchemy, said.

Others, who have businesses that revolve around food, are still trying to figure out what equipment they’ll be able to have, but they say something is better than nothing.

“We’re relatively new comparative. Some of these other vendors have been here their whole life. and it’s really sad to see that 16 years, and something like this happened,” Flavio Power who works for Nonno Silva said. “So definitely going to try to get a spot in there and stay in the market because we have a lot of people here that say ‘Please Don’t Leave.'”

City and other local officials also met today to discuss the market and plans for moving forward.