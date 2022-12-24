TODAY: Very Cold & Windy. Hi 16. Winds: W 15-25 mph, Gusts to 30. Wind Chills Below Zero.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Very Cold & Breezy. Lo 14. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Wind Chills Near Zero.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cold & Breezy. Hi 24. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Wind Chills 0 to 10.

The core of the Arctic air is over us right now with air temperatures near zero in spots. The wind remains brutal with gusts over 25 mph at times and that will keep wind chills below zero most of the day. There’s some clearing this morning but the wind will offset any warmth we feel from the sun today. The worst of the wind gusts will back off tonight albeit it will remain breezy with wind chills near zero. Bundle up and cover all exposed skin if heading out for Christmas Eve plans!

Christmas Day will be cold but temperatures bounce back into the 20s during the afternoon, which will allow wind chills to rebound near 10 degrees. It remains cold into Monday but we’ll stay dry with a mix of clouds and sun.

Next week starts cold, but each day continues to get warmer and we will see highs around 50 toward the end of next week. There is also little to no chance for rain or snow between the holidays. A look into New Years weekend shows much warmer conditions with highs in the 50s. It’s still too early to determine if we remain dry next weekend, but in general, we see no big storms for the start of 2023.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo