DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of people showed up in Dallastown, York County Saturday for “Building Bridges for Brianna,” an organization created by Matt Dorgan, who lost his 15-year-old daughter Brianna to suicide in December of 2020.

The organization works tirelessly to prevent suicide and self-harm by bringing awareness to mental health issues and letting people know they’re not alone.

“It’s okay not to be okay, we just can’t stay that way,” Brianna’s father Dorgan said. “How do we not stay that way? We talk, we open up.”

That’s the message Dorgan and volunteers try to get across every day by promoting suicide prevention and mental health programs, like the event that took place Saturday. Bridges for Brianna also works in local schools.

“If we can help that one person, this event was a success,” Dorgan said.