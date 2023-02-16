HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Do you have a cute rescue pet and a pair of bunny ears? If you answered yes, your rescue pet might just be the next biggest star this Easter.

If your rescue pet has dreams of becoming a star, The Hershey Company has the purrfect opportunity for your pet.

The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back for a fifth year and this year, the Cadbury brand is looking for one special rescue pet to star in the Cadbury Clucking Bunny ad.

Submissions are open from today through Feb. 23 and the ad is set to air in March.

You can click here to upload a photo of your rescue pet wearing bunny ears and to complete the entry form.

The recognizable Easter brand is asking rescue pet parents to enter their rescued pets for the chance to be the face of the newest Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial.

Not only will your rescue pet become a star, but you’ll also receive a cash prize if your pet stars in the ad. The winner will receive $5,000 for themselves and $5,000 to go towards an animal shelter of your choice.

“We’re so excited to celebrate five years of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts by bringing them back in a whole new way – by shining a spotlight on rescue pets across the nation,” said Cam Bogie, Sr. Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury brand team. “Rescue pets bring so many smiles to people every day. To celebrate these pets for all they do, in addition to giving this special furry, scaley, or feathered pet a spot in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, this year’s cash prize also includes an element that gives back to the organizations that support these special animals.”

The Cadbury brand is continuing its partnership with The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to help bring attention to animals in need of loving homes across the country.

The top ten finalists will be announced on March 6 and fans will have until March 14 to cast their votes.