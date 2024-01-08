LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The popular Cafe Fresco in Harrisburg recently reopened its doors in a new storefront location, following their December 2023 closure.

abc27 news reported back in December when the Cafe Fresco on 3352 Paxton Street officially closed its doors ahead of the Interstate 83 expansion project.

Their Paxton Street location closed on Thursday, November 30.

According to a recent Facebook post, the local cafe announced its grand reopening on Thursday, January 4. Their new space can be found at the Blue Ridge Village, on 2017 E.G. Drive in Harrisburg.

“We missed our customers and can’t wait to serve you,” Cafe Fresco said on Facebook. “We are looking forward to this new adventure with our old and new customers.”

The new Cafe Fresco’s hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Online ordering at the new location is now available and if you are interested in checking out the menu or placing an order at Cafe Fresco, you can click here.

Cafe Fresco has now joined multiple other tenants at the Blue Ridge Village, which includes Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Tide Cleaners, AT&T, and LinkBank.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.