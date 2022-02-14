Call for conservation infrastructure at event in Gifford Pinchot State Park

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The need is all across Pennsylvania and the call to do something about it happened right here in the Midstate on Monday, Feb. 14. Conservation infrastructure was the topic of the event at Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says state parks and forests need $1.4 billion in help.

“We have about a $5 billion infrastructure in state parks and state forests and the need of about $1.4 billion, so we would like to start right to start chip away at that need,” said John Norbeck, deputy secretary for the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources.

The department says conservation funding supports outdoor recreation, which makes Pennsylvanians healthier.