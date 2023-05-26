CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The sun will be shining, pools will be open and barbecues will be sizzling. But Memorial Day will also be about remembering those who lost their lives in service to our country.

At the Rolling Green Cemetery in Camp Hill, Memorial Day’s true meaning is on full display.

Visitors will hear what remembering sounds like, honoring those who wore the uniform and died in it.

“When you think about them, it touches you. And it’s not like you just think about them. On Memorial Day, a Memorial Day weekend, you think about them all year through. And you just appreciate I appreciate personally the sacrifice,” said Keith Williams, Sr. Vice Commander of the New Cumberland Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S.

Dead soldiers no longer suffer, but the families of the fallen do.

“You know, a lot of people, particularly young children and spouses, don’t have their family members coming back. And this is a weekend for all of us to thank them because they are paying the ultimate sacrifice for a long time,” said Frank Ryan, a retired Marine colonel.

“The military was my life,” said Scott Henry, commander of the Lower Allen VFW.

Henry spent 21 years in the army and served in Afghanistan. He came home, but some of his friends didn’t.

“A lot of veterans carry around hidden scars that some are physical and some are emotional,” Henry added.

Each flag in Rolling Green Cemetery represents a veteran’s grave. And there are thousands.

An estimated 600,000 Americans have died in conflict. They may be gone, but Memorial Day tries to ensure they’re not forgotten.

“It’s important that the next generation remembers that, that we do have those who make the ultimate sacrifice,” said Henry.

While there’s no question we are a polarized nation. In Pennsylvania, a battleground state, there’s red and there’s blue. But this weekend, the focus will be on red, white and blue.

“Everybody knows people are kind of stuck in their corners,” said Thad Eisenhower, New Cumberland’s mayor.

Eisenhower is technically a Republican, but this weekend he is just an American.

“Memorial Day is a great time to do that because I’m not thinking of whether a fallen soldier was a Democrat or a Republican. I’m thankful that that person, no matter who he was, went and gave that sacrifice so that we can make these choices that we have,” Eisenhower said.

Rolling Green Cemetery is open all weekend and all visitors are welcome.