YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A convenience store calls the cops. A clerk caught someone stealing milk.

Dishonest? Sure. A sign of hunger or desperation? Maybe. But of human trafficking???

Believe it or not, it could be, says Crystal Perry, YWCA York’s human trafficking advocacy coordinator. A trafficker could be stealing for for themselves and their victim or victims, she said.

And that surprising fact is why the Y will be training officers this Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The seminar is free. It’s called “Human Trafficking for Law Enforcement.”

To be clear: Most people who steal food aren’t human traffickers. The for officers is knowing what to look for and what questions to ask.

If you’re in law enforcement and want to attend the training, email Abigail Runk, York County Juvenile Probation’s victim restitution officer, at ahrunk@yorkcountypa.gov.

If you want to be trained but can’t attend Thursday, email Runk anyway.

“We recognize that officers don’t work that normal Monday through Friday, 9 to 5, so we will be very flexible in scheduling a training that fits their time schedule,” Perry said.

That particular training is for law enforcement, but Perry said the York YWCA conducts similar trainings — all free, thanks to a grant — for churches, community groups and other workplaces.

“I have medical trainings. I have … trainings for hotel workers,” she said. “We have a training for everyone. so no matter what field you’re in, we have a training for you.”

For more information about human trafficking or to schedule a free training, email Crystal Perry at cperry@ywcayork.org.