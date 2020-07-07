Can we reach 90° today? More t-storms possible too…

TODAY: Stubborn Clouds, Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 89.

TONIGHT: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

WEDNESDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

The heat and humidity resulted in downpours for much of the region yesterday. Some backyards saw more than others. The official rain total yesterday at HIA was just 0.22″. Some areas saw several inches of rain, however, thanks to slow-moving and training thunderstorm cells. Northern Franklin County and Southern Lancaster County were two spots where the rain was overwhelming. As the storms passed through, it turned muggy and humid last night. That feeling continues this morning with stubborn clouds to start the day and muggy conditions persistent. The sun will eventually burn through the low-level clouds today and it will be humid once again. The big question: can temperatures achieve 90° today? It’s going to be close. Many model guidance suggests temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 80s. We have been exceeding guidance for the last several days. Even so, our forecast for this afternoon is 89° for a high. The streak is in jeopardy today. It’s possible we can get to 90°, but it could be a struggle. More stray t-storms are possible this evening, but the threat looks less likely than yesterday.

Tomorrow looks hot and humid again with a slightly better chance than today for afternoon and evening t-storms. Thursday should stay mainly dry with temperatures reaching 90° both tomorrow and Thursday afternoons.

The longest streak of 90-degree heat on record is 11 days. That could end today, as mentioned above. However, even if we make it through Thursday, Friday looks to put this streak in jeopardy. A coastal low looks to provide Central PA with some showers and an easterly flow come Friday. That would keep temperatures in the 80s without much sun to help. We will continue to track this system through the end of the week and keep you informed. No matter what, it could provide at least some more beneficial rain to the region to close out the week. Even if the streak would end, 90° heat looks to come back by the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara