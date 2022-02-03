Car, $7K worth of inspection stickers stolen from Harrisburg dealership

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A safe containing thousands of dollars worth of state inspection stickers were stolen during a burglary at a Harrisburg car dealership.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to Ciocca Honda on Allentown Blvd. on Jan. 27 after a safe was discovered missing.

The safe, valued at $1,000, contained $5,000 worth of state inspection stickers and $2,000 worth of state emission inspection stickers.

A 2021 white Honda sedan was also stolen during the overnight hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.