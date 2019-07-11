Car theft cases rise in Steelton, owners leaving keys in cars

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) Car thefts are on the rise in Steelton and in most cases people are leaving their keys in their cars, police said.

Tuesday night a Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen on Saint Mary’s Drive, police said. It was recovered in Swatara Township.

That case was the 11 vehicle theft in Steelton. Nine of the vehicles have been recovered.

“It’s been all over town. It’s not just been one area, and like I said, surrounding jurisdictions are having similar problems, that we’re all cooperating with each other and trying to come up with a game plan on how to combat this,” said Chief Anthony Minium, Steelton Police.

Police said in just about all of the cases people have left their keys in the car.