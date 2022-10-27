MIDDLETOWN, pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident where a card skimmer was discovered at a convenience store in Middletown, Dauphin County.

According to police, a card skimmer was located at the 7-Eleven at 12 East Main Street in the borough. Police state that the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct. 14 attached to the countertop card reader.

The release states that the skimmer was reported to officers on Oct. 26. At this time, police do not know how long the skimmer was in place.

Officers are asking any customers of the store who used either a credit or debit card to check their account and contact their bank.

Any fraudulent activity should be reported to the Middletown Borough Police Department, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.