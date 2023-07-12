GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gettysburg Foundation will host two free, open air brass band concerts this summer at two of it’s historic properties.

The Carlisle Brass Brand, an all-brass ensemble which plays music in the British tradition of brass bands, will perform both concerts in Gettysburg.

The 30-member brass band is under the direction of David Knott and is part the Carlisle Town Band organization. The band has been performing since 1900.

The first concert will take place Friday, July 14 at 6 p.m. and will be held at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for guests to come in an explore the 80-acre historic site where they will able to see buildings restored from the Battle of Gettysburg.

On-site parking will be available at the site, located at 488 Blacksmith Shop Road in Gettysburg.

The foundation is asking visitors to bring their own lawn chairs for seating during the concert.

The next concert will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 3 p.m. on the lawn at Children of Gettysburg 1863 history musem. The museum is located at 451 Baltimore Street in downtown Gettysburg.

For those interested in also entering the museum, tickets are available for purchase on the foundation’s website. Children 12 and under can enter for free with ticketed person ages 13 or older.