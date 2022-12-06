CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo has been canceled.

The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 of 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will be receiving a full refund by the end of this year.

More information about the cancellation and upcoming events can be found here.

Car lovers who are looking to get their indoor fix can visit Auto Mania at the Allentown Fairgrounds. Auto Mania is scheduled on Jan. 20 to Jan. 23 of 2023.

For anyone who is still looking to attend an event in Carlisle, Spring Carlisle, a five-day event that includes a car corral and two-day collector car offering powered by Carlisle Auctions, will take place from April 19 to April 23 of 2023.

Carlisle Events did not provide a reason for the cancellation in their release.