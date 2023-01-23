CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce company, Revolutionary Hot Sauce, plans to expand its local business in the near future.

Revolutionary Hot Sauce is owned and operated by Tim Myers, who was born and raised in Carlisle, Pa. According to Myers, his hot sauce company was originally founded in 2018 under the name Hot Heads Sauce – the name changed to Revolutionary Hot Sauce this past year.

Myers was previously a brewmaster for two local breweries, called The Vegetable Hunter, out of Carlisle, and River Bend Brewery, out of Newport Pa. – which recently closed down. According to Myers, his experience as a brewmaster opened the door for him to pursue his newfound passion for hot sauce crafting.

“I saw and learned the brewing aspect and realized a similar process could be done with hot sauce,” Myers said. “After that, I started formulating a plan.”

Revolutionary Hot Sauce Farmers Market stand

This plan started in Myers’s kitchen at his home, where he still makes all of his Revolutionary Hot Sauce products. According to Myers, he began selling at local farmers’ markets before the COVID-19 pandemic, which opened the door for him to create collaborations with other local businesses.

Revolutionary Hot Sauce does several local collaborations to help craft ‘hot’ new products for their customers. Some of these collaborations are done with notable local businesses, such as:

Smoke & Pickles in Mechanicsburg

Tröegs Independent Brewing

Elementary Coffee Co. in Harrisburg

Gourmet Popcorn Carlisle, and more!

Revolutionary Hot Sauce also offers a wide range of products on their website, such as:

Spice blends

Hot sauces

Hot candied nuts

Hot popcorn

Spiced coffee

Spicy pretzels

Spicy Stroopies

Though Myers runs a hot sauce company, he says that his goal is not to set your mouth ablaze like other hot sauces, but instead, his goal is to create quality flavors and tasty profiles with every batch. According to Myers, all of his hot sauces are made using all-natural ingredients.

Moving forward, Myers has plans to move his current production out of his kitchen and into an actual storefront with production and retail opportunities. Upon expanding Revolutionary Hot Sauce, Myers hopes to break up his current one-man operation and bring in new employees. Additionally, Myers hopes to expand his product line, with new additions like hot salsa, hot pickles, and hot mustard.

For more information on Revolutionary Hot Sauce, or to purchase their products you can visit their website at www.revolutionaryhotsauce.com

According to Myers, he will announce Revolutionary Hot Sauce’s first store front soon.

