POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WHTM) — According to the Polk County Sherriff’s Office in Florida, a man from Carlisle, Pennsylvania died in a plane crash in Florida on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Sherriff’s office says two small planes crashed at around 2 p.m., killing four people in total near Winter Haven Regional Airport in Winter Haven, Florida.

Three of the deceased individuals, including 67-year-old Randall Crawford of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, have been identified. Authorities are still in the process of identifying the fourth person.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today’s crash. The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the collision. Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time,” said Grady Judd with the Polk County Sherriff’s Office.