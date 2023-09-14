CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Borough Police were notified early Thursday morning about a missing teenager from a residence in the community.

Joshua Washington is a 15-year-old light skinned male who is about 6’1” and 150 pounds. Washington also has both ears pierced, according to police.

Police say he was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. on September 13 when he went to bed.

Police added that there is a special concern for Washington’s safety due to a recent head injury resulting in a concussion and changed behaviors.

Carlisle Borough police are asking anyone with information on Washington’s location to contact them at 717-243-5252.