Carlisle Police starts Handle With Care Registry

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle police department just launched its handle with care registry so in case of an emergency, they have all the information they need to respond.

In an emergency, police don’t always have the full picture of what they’re responding to and it can lead to deadly situations as we saw in Lancaster in the fall of 2020.

The Carlisle Police Department is the latest to start a “Handle with Care registry.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“Should we respond to incidents like that to where somebody’s calling us because they do need help talking with a loved one or an individual who has special needs, this would give us the background to go into a situation with more information than maybe what’s provided to us initially,” said Officer Joseph Rucinsky.

By filling out a form with basic information, a picture and special considerations they should know about, police can better respond.

“Whether that’s what kind of car they drive, do they have a service animal? What are the methods that they use to calm themselves? So going into a situation we might know hey, you know, stay away from these topics or this is something that may aggravate the situation, toward these are methods that have worked in the past so that we can call an individual down and resolve the situation,” Rucinsky said.

Carlisle Police say it’s important to build trust and cooperation with the community.

“We can access that information much like the camera registry. We can log into our CrimeWatch page and see hey, you know John Doe is here,” Rucinsky said.

And it doesn’t have to be a dangerous situation. Carlisle police get calls for missing people who may have Alzheimer’s or a disability.

“We think it’s extremely important because the quicker we can locate that person and find them and return them home, the better will be not only for them, not only for their family but for us as well,” Rucinsky said.

If you’d like to register a loved one on the Handle With Care registry, click here.