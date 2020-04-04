CASA furious at lack of detainee protection as confirmed COVID-19 case at York County Prison announced

YORK, PA, (WHTM) – CASA Pennsylvania Director Thais Carrero issued the following statement after news reports announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at York County Prison this afternoon. This statement is made the same day as immigrant rights organization CASA and allies protested the lack of protections in a car parade right outside prison walls.



“This coronavirus case in the York County Prison is just another example of how ICE endangers the lives of people in its custody. CASA has been sounding the alarm since the pandemic started that the York County Prison has insufficient protections against COVID-19. If news reports are true, then there must be more cases – and more deaths – on the horizon.



“CASA has repeatedly requested the York County Commissioners for a meeting, but every one of them has been ignored. With so little protection against this highly contagious virus, the worst is fully expected. ICE has a history of people dying under its custody. How many deaths must occur for the commissioners to take action?”



