BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash was sold in Berks County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn, 2-7-19-25-42, to win $637,677 less withholding from the Thursday, September 21 drawing.

The Wawa located at 650 Pottsville Pike in Reading earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said winners can only be validated after prizes have been claimed and validated.

Main Cash 5 game prize winners must claim their prizes within one year of the drawing date. Prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone who has a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for instructions.

More than 16,600 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in Thursday’s drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time.