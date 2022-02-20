Cash stolen from golf course in Dauphin County burglary

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a burglary at a golf course located in Dauphin County.

According to a release from the PSP, on Saturday, Feb 19, Troopers responded to the Manada Golf course in East Hannover Township, Dauphin County for a report of a burglary.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Upon arriving, they found that the rear door window of the Pro Shop had been smashed and that the door had been opened.

Troopers found that nearly $1,000 cash had been stolen from the manager’s desk area. The security footage was also stolen. The suspect or suspects then fled the scene.

The investigation is being conducted by Troop H of Harrisburg and remains ongoing at this time.