SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed.

Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.

Construction on the casino began back in February 2022 – upon completion, Parx Casino plans to include many attractions such as:

Approximately 500 slot machines

48 electronic table games

a “first class” sports bar and restaurant (holding up to 100 customers)

The casino currently has about 50 open positions online, including bartenders, surveillance agents, security officers, cooks, and more.

To apply for the open positions you can visit Parx Casino’s career website.