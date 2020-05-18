Caught between two systems this week, but Central PA stays mainly dry

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Some PM Clearing. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool. Lo 50.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Hi 67. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

This week, Central PA will be caught between two weather systems. The first is Tropical Storm Arthur sitting off the Carolina coast. That storm will pull away from the U.S. tomorrow. To our west, is an upper-level cut-off low that will be pushed southward thanks to a Canadian high pressure ridge and Arthur’s influence off shore too. What looked like a damp and cool week for Central PA will actually be saved slightly as our region sits in between both systems.

Today will be rather cloudy but should be dry. Temperatures will climb to near 70° this afternoon and could reach higher if clearing takes place. Signs are pointing to some clearing late today and this evening could be very favorable for outdoor activities like walking or grilling. Skies should be mainly clear tonight with low temperatures falling to around 50°. Tomorrow will feature a sunny start with clouds building back in by the second half of the day. It will be a windy day tomorrow as Arthur pulls away from the coast. Highs will be cooler, in the mid to upper 60s.

Some models continue to dry things out even farther in the forecast as the area of low pressure to the west struggles to slide east. We may be on the right side of this pattern if you want it to be drier, the only drawback is the cloudy and cooler weather won’t likely be budging. Highs will likely be in the middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday with a fair amount of clouds both days. But the rain looks to hold off until the end of the week now.

By Friday and Saturday, the area of low pressure does pivot through the region, but only light rain is expected. This system will be weakened by the time it gets to us. A few thunderstorms are possible if conditions warm up, but again clouds will be slow to clear. Temperatures should steadily climb by late next Saturday into next Sunday. The region should be back into the upper 70s by the weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara