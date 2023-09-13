(WHTM) — Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped from Chester County Prison, has been arrested after a two week manhunt, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to WPVI, Cavalcante is alive and was found hiding in a field.

Cavalcante’s escape from the prison on August 31 was caught on video. The video showed him crab walking up prison walls after which state police say he pushed through razor wire and climbed on to the roof.

Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021. He is also wanted in for a separate murder in Brazil. He escaped from Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison.

Police believed they had closed in on Cavalcante on Monday evening, after they say he stole a rifle from a garage. The homeowner encountered Cavalcante and fired at him, but police did not believe he was injured.

State police have scheduled a news conference for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.