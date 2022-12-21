HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson has an unusual path to college football, as the lineman has committed to play at Nebraska.

The senior just played a single year of football, but caught the eye of several Division I programs. After nine high school games, Carroll-Jackson made history, becoming the highest recruit ever from CD East.

After receiving his first offer from Syracuse, Carroll-Jackson verbally committed to the Orange. It only lasted a couple weeks, as Matt Rhule took over as head coach of Nebraska and won Carroll-Jackson over.

“Ultimately it came down to the coaching staff,” Carroll-Jackson said of picking Nebraska over Syracuse. “I just had a better connection with Coach Rhule and his staff, and I had seen his vision. He brought on a team of coaches who could relate to people of my color, a minority class. I could really respect what he was doing.”

Panthers Head Coach Lance Deane says Carroll-Jackson’s size and raw ability sets him apart from his peers, and will serve him well playing football at the next level.

“He is big and athletic to start,” Deane said. “Normally kids that big can’t move, or the athletic kids aren’t big. He has a good mix of both.”

Carroll-Jackson picked Nebraska over offers from Syracuse and Georgia.