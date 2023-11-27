(WHTM) – Cedar Crest High School graduate Frank Reich has been fired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers less than a year after being hired.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Monday morning, which was later confirmed by Panthers owner David Tepper.

After drafting Alamaba quarterback Bryce Young with the number one overall pick in 20223, Carolina went 1-10 in Reich’s 11 games as head coach. Young has just nine touchdowns and eight interceptions despite starting 10 games for Carolina.

Chris Tabor will serve as interim head coach for the Panthers for the remainder of the season.

Reich was also fired by the Indianapolis Colts as their head coach during the 2022 season. A former quarterback, Reich had played three games at quarterback for Carolina during their inaugural 1995 season.

In parts of five seasons as the Colts’ head coach Reich had a 40-33-1 record and appeared in three playoff games, but was fired after a 3-5-1 start this season.

Reich also won a Super Bowl as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2017.