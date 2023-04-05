PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The United States Census Bureau sifts through massive amounts of data, and it gives some insight into how the various Midstate counties are changing in terms of population.

Cumberland County is one of the fastest growing counties in the Commonwealth, and it has been that way for the last three years. Cumberland County’s population increased by 3.5% between 2020 and 2022.

Adams and York Counties also saw a big bump of just over 2% each.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Dauphin, York, Franklin, Perry, Lebanon, and Lancaster Counties all grew somewhere between 0.5% and 1% during that time.

Only two Midstate counties saw slight drops, Mifflin and Juniata.

The data from the census is important and can impact how state and federal funding is distributed.

A majority of Pennsylvania counties lost population according to the most recent census, the Midstate did not follow the same trend.