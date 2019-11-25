Central PA remembers sports legend Gregg Mace

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mace family has announced a celebration of life for Gregg Mace Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Giant Center.

Gregg passed away Saturday at the age of 65, after more than 40 years of service to ABC27 and Central Pennsylvania.

“He was the best sportscaster there ever was in Central Pennsylvania,” said Billy Kaldes, who knew Gregg for 40 years.

“He is a true legend,” said Josh Reed, a former ABC27 news sports anchor who worked with Gregg for 10 years.

Sports wasn’t just “work” for Gregg. It was his passion. Even Gregg’s vacations were centered around sporting events.

Everyone knows he loved those Orioles, and of course, the Hershey Bears.

“He was a true fan and I think that came through,” said Mike McHugh, a former Hershey Bears player. “I’ll never forget the year that he won the Calder Cup and he was a part of that.”

“The person that they saw on TV is the guy they would meet in the grocery store,” said Terry Byrom, a radio broadcaster and the director of media relations for the Harrisburg Senators.

Gregg and Bryom called a Senators game together this past summer.

What you might not have seen on your TV screens was the countless hours Gregg spent mentoring people, who are carrying his lessons and kindness with them in everything they do.

“I became the sports director here, and quickly I’m noticing the way I treated the people in the sports department, and it was the way that he treated me,” said Reed.

“He’s a giver,” said McHugh. “Everybody’s got hectic schedules, but he still found time to impact so many people’s lives.”

Gregg gave a lot of time charitable organizations, including United Cerebral Palsy, which will be dedicating its auction to him in June.

“He was a pioneer,” said Kaldes, who has been fundraising for United Cerebral Palsy for years. “He never stopped doing anything for anybody.”

“We can all aspire to be as humble and as gracious as he was,” said Byrom.

What was most important to Gregg was family, including his wife Caroline and son Kyle, who stood beside him at games for years.

“He was the apple of his eye,” said Kaldes. “He was a great father and a great husband. You can’t ask for more than that.”

Gregg told lots of stories.

But his, we will never forget.

“Gregg would want us pushing on,” said McHugh.

“God had other things for him to do. They needed a sportscaster up in heaven, and Gregg filled the notch,” said Kaldes.

Gregg’s legacy lives on through all of the lives he touched.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Mace Family.