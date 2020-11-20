Central Pa.’s largest day of online giving ‘The Extraordinary Give’ is underway

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Extraordinary Give is happening Friday. It’s Central Pa’s largest day of online giving.

From 12 a.m. until midnight, people can go to extragive.org to choose from 520 local nonprofits that are accepting donations. There is also virtual entertainment.

The minimum donation amount is $10.

Organizers say every dollar donated will be stretched by at least a $500,000 stretch pool.

They say all participating organizations will receive a pro-rated portion of this stretch pool, thanks to the event’s sponsors.

So, if a nonprofit receives 3% of the total donations, it will receive 3% of the money in that stretch pool.

Once you press donate, it doesn’t end there.

There is an Extra Give CAST happening all night online, with live drawings for more than $50,000 in prizes, messages from participating organizations, and musical performances.

YWCA Lancaster is also hosting virtual programs all day for the event, which are already underway.

Online event-goers can stream everything from yoga to educational conversations about societal issues.

“We have a center now for racial and gender equity and our biggest component is that training and education piece, so we’re doing that,” said Jasmyne King of YWCA Lancaster. “We’re going live for that stretch of hours….just offering different opportunities for everybody to just learn and grow.”

Last year, there were more than 30,000 different donors.

Since the event started in 2012, it has raised $53 million for the community.

“If you’re donating to us, and you’ll see on the Extra Give website, you’ll be supporting somebody that’s in our residence hall, or you can be supporting somebody that’s going to come to the center and really want to learn that foundational work about systems and power under our racial and equity institute,” said King.

The grand total raised this year will be revealed in the Extra Give CAST at the end of the night.

In celebration of the Extraordinary Give, there will be a light show at the Griest building in Penn Square in Lancaster. It will be lit up in different colors and patterns from 5 p.m. to midnight.