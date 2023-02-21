SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sports management program will be coming to Central Penn College.

The college will be offering two options, one being a four-course concentration for business students and one being a six-course online certificate.

Officials say that the course will be in response to student demand and will give students more opportunities in the Midstate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Sports are big around here, we have of course the Harrisburg Senators, but we also have the Harrisburg Heat soccer team and we have the Hershey bears hockey team, so there’s an enormous opportunity for these students to do internships in professional sporting organizations,” said Doug Fisher, program director for business and accounting at Central Penn.

The new program will be available this spring term, which begins in April.