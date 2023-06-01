(WHTM) – Several Pennsylvania Dollar General locations were fined after the Department of Labor claimed they had hazardous conditions in their stores.

According to the Department of Labor, The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) responded to a complaint by investigations at stores in Adams, Franklin, and Dauphin counties. The inspectors found that the retailer was exposed to improper conditions, such as blocked exit routes and electrical panels, and overall poor housekeeping practices.

OSHA issued citations for both two repeat violations, two serious violations, and one other than serious safety violation with $267,652 in new proposed penalties.

“OSHA found federal safety regulations ignored and Dollar General’s employees exposed to potentially dangerous conditions that are preventable,” said OSHA Area Director Kevin Chambers in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. “These are serious concerns that, left uncorrected, could lead to disaster for employees and others in an emergency.”

OSHA inspected stores at the following locations:

4910 Fairfield Road in Fairfield, Adams County

5736 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, Adams County

16300 Path Valley Road in Spring Run, Franklin County

881 Peters Mountain Road in Dauphin, Dauphin County

According to the Department of Labor, Dollar General has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.