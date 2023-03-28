STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg-based Hamilton Health Center broke ground on a new satellite location in Steelton on Friday, March 24.

Hamilton’s new health center is going to be located at a central location in Steelton Borough’s town center, on 120 N. Front Street. The new location will become part of a mixed-use development, called The Steel Works Revitalization, which was “spearheaded” by the engineering firm Integrated Development Partners. This development will include the new health center, retail stores, and an apartment complex with first-floor commercial space.

According to Hamilton Health Center, the new site will provide critical, affordable healthcare to the surrounding Steelton-Highspire community.

Upon the completion of their newest health center, it will become their fourth satellite location in Pennsylvania, with other satellite locations at:

Union Deposit (895 S. Arlington Ave)

Millersburg (1000 Evelyn Dr.)

Perry County (46 Red Hill Ct.)

According to Hamilton Health Center, the new Steelton location is going to be a two-story building, with 10,000 square feet of space on each floor.

The first floor will feature:

Clinical space for eight family practice exam rooms

Women’s Infant & Children Care (WIC) office

A space for a future Hamilton Pharmacy (with drive-thru option)

The second floor of the new facility will feature office space for staff and medical providers. Additionally, the roof of the new building will utilize green technology by having 7,000 feet of solar panels.

According to the Marketing & Development Manager Tiffany Collier, construction of the new facility is expected to be finished in the second quarter of 2024.

Hamilton Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and was founded back in 1969. According to Hamilton Health Center, they are one of the largest FQHC’s in all of Pennsylvania.