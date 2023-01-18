SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A homecare service provider named DRUK Homecare Services LLC has officially purchased a new office building in Hummelstown.

DRUK Homecare Services specializes in providing quality, at-home care by offering an array of non-medical services for their patients, such as:

Personal Care

Companionship

Housekeeping Assisstance

Transportation

Respite Care

The purchase of the 20,812 square foot office building was finalized back on Jan. 10, which now leaves DRUK Homecare Services as the sole owner of the office building, according to NAI CIR‘s Marketing Director Emma Weikel.

With the purchase of this office building on 8205 Presidents Drive in Hummelstown, DRUK Homecare Services will soon be relocating from their current Hummelstown location on 750 East Park Drive and will be joining Drayer Physical Therapy Institute in the newly purchased office building.

DRUK Homecare Services also has a location on 180 Good Drive suite 105 in Lancaster.

According to Weikel, Drayer Physical Therapy Institute will remain on the first floor of the two-story office building, while DRUK Homecare Services will be taking over the second floor.

Daniel J. Alderman of NAI CIR represented the seller and David Alderman of NAI CIR represented the buyer throughout the course of this transaction.